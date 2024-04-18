Virginia law allows the state’s colleges and universities to directly pay athletes through NIL deals

Virginia’s governor has signed a law that allows the state’s colleges and universities to directly pay athletes through name, image and likeness deals. The law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin bypasses an NCAA rule that prevents schools from paying athletes under NIL guidelines. It takes effect on July 1. NIL rules, enacted in 2021, allow college athletes to agree to deals with local and national businesses that compensate them for advertising or personal appearances.

