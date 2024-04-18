Husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon is arrested again in party finance probe

LONDON (AP) — The husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested again in a probe into the finances of Scotland’s pro-independence governing party. Police in Scotland say a 59-year-old man had been taken into custody on Thursday and was being questioned by detectives. While police did not name the suspect, the details provided matched up with Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive who was first arrested over a year ago. The investigation into party finances was announced shortly after Sturgeon abruptly resigned her post after eight years as party leader and first minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. Sturgeon was arrested in June but not charged with any crime.

