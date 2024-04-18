Google fires 28 workers after office sit-ins to protest cloud contract with Israel

Google has fired 28 employees who were involved in protests over the tech company’s cloud computing contract with the Israeli government. The workers held sit-ins at the company’s offices in California and New York over Google’s $1.2 billion contract to provide custom tools for Israeli’s military. They were fired on Wednesday evening after police earlier arrested nine people. The company said it carried out “individual investigations that resulted in the termination of employment for 28 employees.” The group behind the protests, No Tech for Apartheid, disputed Google’s version of events, saying the company fired people who didn’t directly participate.

