Arkansas Supreme Court says new DNA testing can be sought in ‘West Memphis 3’ case
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court is clearing the way for new DNA testing to be sought in the killing of three boys nearly 30 years ago. Justices on Thursday reversed a lower court’s denial of the request for new DNA testing by Damien Echols, one of the three men convicted in the slayings. The ruling was 4-3. Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley were convicted in 1994 but released in 2011 under a rarely used plea agreement that allowed them to maintain their innocence yet plead guilty in exchange for 18-year sentences and credit for time served.