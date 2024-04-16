UN envoy says of the threat to coral reefs: ‘Are we faced with a colossal ecosystem tragedy? Yes’

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The world is not doing enough to protect coral reefs. That’s according to the United Nations’ special envoy for the ocean. In an interview, he defended the marine ecosystems that protect biodiversity, sustain underwater life and produce some of the oxygen we breathe. Coral reefs support a quarter of marine species and form crucial barriers that protect coastlines from the full force of storms. The U.N. envoy says a prime threat to them is the burning of fossil fuels, which leads to greenhouse gas emissions and warming oceans. He spoke on the sidelines of an international ocean conference in Greece.

