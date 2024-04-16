Tuition and fees will rise at Georgia public universities in fall 2024

BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Students will pay more to attend Georgia’s public universities and colleges in the the 2024-2025 academic year. Officials say schools face rising costs and must charge more to maintain a quality education. Regents voted Tuesday to increase tuition and fees at the system’s 26 schools. The typical Georgia school will charge in-state undergraduates $6,466 in tuition and mandatory fees next year. That will be up 2.4% from $6,317 this year. Tuition and fees will range from $3,506 at Swainsboro-based East Georgia State College to $12,058 at Georgia Tech. However, the typical student will still be paying less than in 2022.

