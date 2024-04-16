Southern governors tell autoworkers that voting for a union will put their jobs in jeopardy

DETROIT (AP) — On the eve of a vote on union representation at Volkswagen’s Tennessee factory, Gov. Bill Lee and some other southern governors are telling workers that voting for a union will put jobs in jeopardy. About 4,300 workers at VW’s plant in Chattanooga will vote this week on representation by the United Auto Workers. Vote totals are expected to be tabulated Friday night. The election is the first test of the UAW’s efforts to organize nonunion auto factories nationwide. The governors said in a statement Tuesday that they have worked to bring good-paying jobs to their states. But they said a successful union drive will stop auto manufacturing growth and hurt workers. The UAW declined comment.

