Imprisoned drug-diluting pharmacist to be moved to halfway house soon, victims’ lawyer says
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says a former Kansas City-area pharmacist who has been incarcerated for more than two decades over a profit-boosting scheme to dilute tens of thousands of prescriptions for seriously ill patients will be moved to a halfway house this summer. Mike Ketchmark, an attorney for Robert Courtney’s victims, says victims are outraged and are calling on prosecutors to bring new charges against the former pharmacist. He says he’s received about 100 calls since the Department of Justice began emailing victims to let them know of the plan to transfer Ketchmark to a Springfield, Missouri, facility in June. Courtney’s lawyer, Jeremy Gordon, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.