Black immigrant rally in NYC raises awareness about racial, religious and language inequities

NEW YORK (AP) — Black immigrants have turned out in the hundreds across from a City Hall, drawing attention to racial inequities in the city’s shelter and immigrant support systems. Over 1,500 immigrants showed up Tuesday for a meeting of City Council subcommittee. City leaders are considering a set of bills that would require administrators to collect better data on migrants in city services. They’re also considering a resolution that would call on the federal government to eliminate or to reimburse immigration application fees. Like other federal policies, they have no control over work permits, a top request of asylum-seeking immigrants stuck in legal limbo.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.