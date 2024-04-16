Biden returns to his Scranton roots to pitch tax plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will begin three straight days of campaigning in Pennsylvania in his childhood hometown of Scranton. He plans to use the working class city of roughly 75,000 on Tuesday as the backdrop for his pitch for higher taxes on the wealthy. His travels overlap with the beginning of Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York, where he’s facing charges over a scheme to suppress allegations of an affair. Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state that Biden has repeatedly visited in his campaign for a second term.

