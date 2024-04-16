A former youth detention center resident testifies about ‘hit squad’ attack

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Jurors deciding whether to hold the state of New Hampshire accountable for alleged abuse at a youth detention center are hearing from a former resident who says his house leader and another staffer restrained him while two others sexually assaulted him in a stairwell decades ago. More than 1,100 former residents of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester have sued the state alleging that its negligence allowed decades of abuse. The first trial started last week. The plaintiff hasn’t testified yet, but another former resident who took the stand Tuesday said the violent assault was carried out by a group of staffers known as the “hit squad.” The state argues it was not responsible for what it calls “rogue” employees.

