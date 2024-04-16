2023 was a record year for wind installations as world ramps up clean energy, report says

The world installed 117 gigawatts of new wind power capacity in 2023, a 50% increase from the year before, making it the best year for new wind projects on record, according to a new report by the industry’s trade association. The latest Global Wind Report, published Tuesday by the Global Wind Energy Council, explores the state of the global wind industry and the challenges it’s facing in its expansion. The increase in wind installations “shows that the world is moving in the right direction in combating climate change,” the report said.

