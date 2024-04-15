Voters to decide primary runoffs in Alabama’s new 2nd Congressional District

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama voters are set to decide party nominees for the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The outcome of the runoffs will set the match for the closely watched November race. For the Democratic nomination, Shomari Figures faces state Rep. Anthony Daniels. Figures was the deputy chief of staff and counselor to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Daniels is the minority leader of the state House. On the Republican side, former state Sen. Dick Brewbaker faces real estate attorney and political newcomer Caroleene Dobson. A federal court reshaped the district in October after ruling that the state’s previous congressional map illegally diluted the voting power of Black residents.

