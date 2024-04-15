Tennessee schools would have to out transgender students to parents under bill heading to governor
By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would join the ranks of states where public school employees have to out transgender students to their parents under a bill advancing in the Republican-supermajority Legislature. GOP House lawmakers gave near-final passage to the bill on Monday. That now puts Tennessee just a few hurdles away from joining states such as Alabama and Indiana with similar laws. Virginia also has such guidance for school boards. The bill will go back to the Senate for approval before it can go to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. The bill’s progression comes as Tennessee Republican lawmakers have established the state as one of the most eager to pass policies aimed at the LGBTQ+ community.