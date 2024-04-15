Hochul announces budget outline as lawmakers continue to hash out details

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the framework of a $237 billion budget that includes broad plans to drive new housing construction, address the influx of migrants and crack down on illegal marijuana shops. The governor announced what she described as the “parameters of a conceptual agreement” on Monday. The governor’s announcement appeared to catch lawmakers off guard. Officials were still in the process of holding meetings and working out the specifics of the spending plan. The Democrat-controlled Senate and Assembly would need to approve the budget before it could become law.

By MAYSOON KHAN and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

