Biden to host Iraqi leader as Mideast tensions soar, raising more questions about US troop presence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host Iraq’s leader this week for talks that come as tensions across the Middle East have soared over the war in Gaza and Iran’s attack on Israel in retaliation for an Israeli military strike against an Iranian facility in Syria. The sharp rise in security fears has raised further questions about the viability of the two-decade American military presence in Iraq. Iranian proxies there have launched attacks against U.S. interests throughout the region. Monday’s meeting between Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani will include a discussion of regional stability and future U.S. troop deployments but will also focus on economic, trade and energy issues.

By MATTHEW LEE and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press

