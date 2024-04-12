Vermont town removes unpermitted structures from defunct firearms training center while owner jailed

An arrest warrant has been rescinded for the Vermont owner of a controversial firearms training center involved in a long-running legal dispute over unpermitted structures. The town says it has removed the structures while Daniel Banyai remains jailed on other charges. Banyai was ordered arrested in December by an environmental court judge for not bringing the property into compliance. He was taken into custody last month and charged with aggravated assault on the constable who arrested him. Banyai has pleaded not guilty. A court filing signed by the judge Thursday says the town of Pawlet has finished the work to bring the property into compliance except for removing the deconstructed school.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.