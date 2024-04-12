US and Philippines step up strategic partnership as China threats loom in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again reassuring the Philippines the U.S. commitment to the islands’ defense is steadfast amid increasing concerns about provocative Chinese actions in disputed areas of the South China Sea. The U.S. and Filipino foreign and defense ministers and national security advisers met to discuss strategic and military issues Friday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and national security adviser Jake Sullivan hosted their Philippine counterparts at the State Department. The meeting comes a day after President Joe Biden convened a trilateral summit involving himself, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Chinese officials blame the U.S. for exacerbating tensions.

