MADRID (AP) — Capitalizing on an impressive moment in Spanish-language music, Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler is embarking on his first tour of Europe. His award-winning latest album, “Tinta y tiempo” (“Ink and time”), earned him six of his 13 Latin Grammy Awards. His tour will be more intimate than shows of recent years, with voice, guitar and an open repertoire. He calls it a “first date” with an audience that Drexler expects will be seeing him for the first time.

