The bodies of 4 women have been found in a migrant-type boat off Spain’s Mediterranean coast
MADRID (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Spain say the bodies of four women have been found in a rubber dinghy boat floating off the coast near the port of Cartagena. The government office in the city of Murcia said the women appeared to be of North African origin and may have been migrants trying to reach Spain. They said the boat was towed by marine rescue services to Cartagena early Friday after being spotted by coast guards. Migrants regularly use such boats to reach Spain from northwest Africa. No other occupants were found in the boat and it was not immediately known if there had been any beforehand.