Prosecutors: South Carolina prison supervisor took $219,000 in bribes; got 173 cellphones to inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a supervisor who managed security at a South Carolina prison accepted more than $219,000 in bribes over three years and got 173 contraband cellphones for inmates. Officials say 46-year-old Christine Mary Livingston was indicted earlier this month on 15 charges including bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. Livingston worked for the South Carolina Department of Corrections for 16 years. She was promoted to captain at Columbia’s Broad River Correctional Institute in 2016. Prosecutors say Livingston worked with an inmate, 33-year-old Jerell Reaves, to accept bribes for cellphones. Reaves is serving a 15-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter for shooting a man at a Marion County convenience store in 2015.

