Polish lawmakers will vote on whether to lift a near-total abortion ban

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers are to vote on whether to lift the country’s near total abortion ban, a divisive issue in the traditionally Roman Catholic country, which has one of the most restrictive laws in Europe. The party of centrist Prime Minister Donald Tusk wants to change the law to allow women to terminate pregnancies until the 12th week of pregnancy. But Tusk’s three-party governing coalition is divided on the issue, with some conservatives in his ranks hoping to keep a strict ban on the procedure. The vote is expected Friday afternoon.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.