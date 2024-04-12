Maggie Rogers on ‘Don’t Forget Me,’ the album she wrote for a Sunday drive

NEW YORK (AP) — Maggie Rogers wrote and recorded her new album, “Don’t Forget Me,” over five days last winter. Rogers tells The Associated Press the songs came quickly and chronologically, as if she was writing “different scenes in a movie.” The album is lighter, more “relaxed,” than her 2022 album, “Surrender.” It leans more on acoustic sounds than 2019’s “Heard it in a Past Life,” the first album she released after a video of Pharrell Williams reacting to her song, “Alaska,” in a New York University class went viral. Rogers says she wanted to make the album, which is out Friday, feel like it was perfect for a Sunday drive.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.