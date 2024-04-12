Democratic donors paid more than $1M for Biden’s legal bills for special counsel probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic donors covered more than $1 million in legal fees racked up by attorneys representing President Joe Biden in a yearlong special counsel probe into his handling of classified documents. The use of party funds to cover Biden’s legal bills is not without precedent and falls within the bounds of campaign finance law. But it could cloud Biden’s ability to continue to hammer former President Donald Trump over his far more extensive use of donor funds to cover his legal bills. The former president has tapped more than $100 million in donor money for a web of legal challenges.

