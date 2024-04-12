Belgium will investigate suspected Russian interference in upcoming EU elections
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has announced an investigation into suspected Russian interference in Europe-wide elections in June. He says that his country’s intelligence service has confirmed the existence of a network in several European countries trying to undermine support for Ukraine. He said Friday that Moscow wants to help “elect more pro-Russian candidates to the European Parliament and to reinforce a certain pro-Russian narrative.” Europe-wide polls are being held on June 6-9 to elect a new EU parliament. EU nations have poured billions of euros, weaponry and ammunition into Ukraine since the war began. But as the war drags on, with Russian troops appearing to hold a slim advantage, support has been difficult to sustain.