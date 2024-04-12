A human head was found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with murder and robbery after a human head and body parts were found in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator. Police say Nicolas McGee was arrested Thursday afternoon. He was also charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence. Authorities say the remains of 40-year-old Kawsheen Gelzer were found Jan. 22 in an apartment McGee shared with Heather Stines, who also was arrested on a charge of concealment of a human corpse. Police and prosecutors have not released additional details. It could not be determined immediately if McGee has a lawyer.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.