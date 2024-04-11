Police say fentanyl killed 8-year-old Kentucky boy, not an allergic reaction to strawberries

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say an 8-year-old boy died of a fentanyl overdose and not from an allergic reaction last month. The boy’s family believed he had a reaction to eating strawberries when broke out in a rash. This week, police charged 33-year-old Antonio M. Person on a manslaughter charge. Person lived in the home with the boy, who died on March 15. A police report says Person “wantonly possessed/trafficked fentanyl” in the home of the child. The strawberries were sold at a school fundraiser and the incident prompted the county officials to issue an advisory to dispose of the fruit.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.