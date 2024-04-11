Mali’s junta suspends all political activities until further notice

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta issued a decree suspending all political activities until further notice late on Wednesday, citing a need to preserve public order. The a move follows last year’s decision to call off elections indefinitely. Junta spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga read out the statement on state television in the evening, while the country was celebrating Eid-al Fit, the holiday marking end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Mali has experienced two coups since 2020, setting off a wave of political instability that has swept across West and Central Africa.

