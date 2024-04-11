Lufthansa and cabin crew union reach a pay deal to end string of German aviation disputes

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa and a union representing cabin crew have reached a pay deal, concluding the last of several major disputes that have led to recent strikes at Germany’s biggest airline and in the country’s wider aviation sector. The UFO union said Thursday that nearly 19,000 cabin crew will get a pay rise effectively totaling 17.4% in three stages under the three-year deal, plus a one-time payment of 3,000 euros ($3,240) per person to offset inflation. Some bonuses also will be increased. The union will put the deal to a ballot of its members. The pay dispute was one of several that led to strikes and caused widespread flight cancelations in recent months.

