Driver of electric Ford SUV was using automated system before fatal Texas crash, investigators say
DETROIT (AP) — Federal investigators say the driver of a Ford electric SUV involved in a February fatal crash in Texas was using the company’s partially automated driving system before the wreck. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that data from the 2022 Mustang Mach E SUV showed that Ford’s “Blue Cruise” driver-assist system was in use ahead of the Feb. 24 crash. The wreck is one of two recent fatal crashes involving Ford Mustang Mach Es that are under investigation by the NTSB and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.