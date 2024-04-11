Doctors say Wisconsin woman who at 12 nearly killed girl should be let go from psychiatric hospital

Two doctors are in favor of releasing a Wisconsin woman from a psychiatric hospital, a decade after she nearly killed a girl at age 12. Morgan Geyser is now 21 and no longer takes antipsychotic medicine. She’s asking a judge to grant her a conditional release from Winnebago Mental Health Institute. She and another girl confessed quickly after the stabbing in 2014, saying they attacked their friend to please the online horror character Slender Man. The psychiatric hospital’s medical director, Dr. Kayla Pope, says Geyser is safe to return to the community. Geyser’s accomplice was released from the hospital in 2021.

