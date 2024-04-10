Vermont’s Goddard College to close after years of declining enrollment and financial struggles

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Goddard College is closing at the end of the semester after years of declining enrollment and financial struggles. The board of trustees announced the closing Tuesday and says the school created in 1938 faces financial insolvency. The small school is known for its progressive education. It currently has 220 students but had more than 1,900 in the early 1970s. Officials say Goddard students will have the chance to continue their education at the same tuition rate through Prescott College in Arizona. Among Goddard alumni are actor William H. Macy, playwright David Mamet and jailed activist Mumia Abu-Jamal.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.