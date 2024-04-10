Togo bans protests over a canceled presidential election as tensions rise
By ERICK KAGLAN
Associated Press
LOME, Togo (AP) — Togo’s government says a planned three-day protest over the arrest of opposition figures and new legislation scrapping president elections is illegal, raising tensions in the West African nation that has been ruled by the same family for almost 60 years have risen. The interior and security ministries said the protests starting Thursday would seriously disturb the public order. In a separate notice, the government also delayed parliamentary elections until April 29, pushing the vote back by just over a week. A spokesman for the opposition behind the planned protest said the coalition was considering whether to move forward.