Study finds voters skeptical about fairness of elections. Many favor a strong, undemocratic leader

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A new study has found that voters in 19 countries, including in three of the world’s largest democracies, are widely skeptical about whether their political elections are free and fair. And many favor a strong, undemocratic leader. The report Thursday by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, or International IDEA, concluded that “democratic institutions are falling short of people’s expectations.” The 35-member organization promotes democracy worldwide. In 17 countries, fewer than half of the people are satisfied with their governments, International IDEA found. The survey included three of the largest democracies — Brazil, India and the United States.

