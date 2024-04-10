Packers will face Eagles in Brazil in Friday night season opener

The Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles when the NFL holds its first regular-season game in Brazil on Sept. 6. The matchup in Sao Paulo will mark the first time since 1970 that the NFL has played a Friday night game on the season’s opening weekend. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell already had said in February that the Eagles would be the home team for the game. The NFL announced Wednesday which team would be facing the Eagles. The Packers will be playing their second international game in the last three seasons.

By The Associated Press

