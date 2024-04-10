First Muslim American appellate court nominee faces uphill battle to salvage nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nominee who could become the first Muslim American to serve as a federal appellate court judge is fighting back against characterizations of his work by law enforcement groups that are jeopardizing his nomination. The White House and Senate allies have doubled down in their efforts to win over those on the fence, but it may be too late. Some law enforcement groups have told lawmakers that Adeel Mangi’s work as an advisory board member for the Alliance of Families for Justice is disqualifying. And that’s peeling off support — not only from key Democrats but from some Republicans who have been at times willing to cross party lines and support President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.