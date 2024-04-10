Federal appeals court hearing arguments on nation’s first ban on gender-affirming care for minors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments over Arkansas’ first-in-the-nation ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday will hear Arkansas’ appeal of a ruling striking down the 2021 law as unconstitutional. The full court rather than a three-judge panel is hearing the case. That could speed up its march toward the U.S. Supreme Court. At least 24 states have adopted similar restrictions, and most face lawsuits. Arkansas’ law would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18. It also would prohibit doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care.

