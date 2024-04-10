Denver makes major shift in migrant response by extending support to six months but limiting spaces
By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced a major shift Wednesday in the city’s response to the migrant crisis. This move follows failed attempts to get federal aid and major cuts to the city’s budget as Denver served about 41,000 migrants since the end of 2022. Denver is moving away from days- to weeks-long stays in hotel rooms and shelters and toward longer, more intensive support for fewer people. That includes connecting people with apartments for up to six months, job and skill training, food assistance and help with asylum applications. This program is meant as a buffer, as new arrivals can only receive work permits six months after applying for asylum, under federal law.