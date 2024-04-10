Cornell student accused of posting violent threats to Jewish students pleads guilty in federal court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former Cornell University student accused of posting violently threatening statements against Jewish people on campus last fall pleaded guilty in federal court in Syracuse. Prosecutors say Patrick Dai pleaded guilty to a charge of posting threats using interstate communications. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 12. The threats in October came amid a spike of antisemitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric related to the war in Gaza and unnerved Jewish students on the Ithaca campus in upstate New York.