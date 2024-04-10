AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the Alaska and Wyoming Democratic presidential contests

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will face Democratic voters in a pair of nominating contests in Alaska and Wyoming that are unlikely to produce any surprises. In Wyoming this Saturday, Democrats will award 13 delegates using a presidential preference vote held at 23 county-level caucuses. In Alaska, 15 delegates are at stake in Saturday’s party-run primary, which will be conducted by voice vote in the state’s 40 legislative districts. Biden has already surpassed the number of delegates he’ll need to officially claim the nomination. The last Democratic presidential candidate to win either state in the general election was Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

