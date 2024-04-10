Agency probes Philadelphia fatal crash involving Ford that may have been running on automated system

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a March crash near Philadelphia that killed two people and involved a Ford electric vehicle that may have been operating on a partially automated driving system. The agency says a Mustang Mach E sport utility vehicle hit two stationary passenger cars on Interstate 95 at 3:19 a.m. March 3. Both drivers of the stationary cars were killed. In a posting Wednesday on X, the agency said it will coordinate with the Pennsylvania State Police. The Mach E hit a parked Toyota Prius and rammed it into a Hyundai Elantra. Ford said it is researching the crash and collaborating with investigators. The crash is the second this year involving a Mach E that the NTSB is investigating. The first occurred on Feb. 24 in San Antonio, Texas.

