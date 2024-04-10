A bill passed by Kansas lawmakers would make it a crime to coerce someone into an abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — People who make physical or financial threats against others in Kansas to force them to get an abortion could spend a year in prison and be fined up to $10,000 under a bill approved by state lawmakers. It’s one of several proposals pushed by anti-abortion groups through the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is a strong supporter of abortions rights. She must act by Monday on the measure and a bill that would require abortion providers to ask their patients why they want to terminate their pregnancies and then report the information to the state.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.