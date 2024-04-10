5 questions to ask when helping an older parent with money

Conversations about money often require sensitivity and patience, especially when the person across the table is an older parent. Some of us won’t need — or want — to get involved in our parents’ finances. But others may have to take an active role in helping a parent manage their money. If that’s the case for you, don’t neglect a discussion about credit. Good credit matters throughout life, so any conversation you have with a parent should focus on building and maintaining healthy credit. Here are five questions to ask older parents about their credit if you don’t know where to begin.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.