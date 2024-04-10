4 are still missing but hopes are fading after a deadly explosion at an Italian hydroelectric plant
By GIADA ZAMPANO and ANTONIO CALANNI
Associated Press
SUVIANA, Italy (AP) — Search and rescue operations continue at a hydroelectric plant close to the northern Italian city of Bologna a day after a devastating blast killed at least three workers, injured five and left four missing. A spokesperson for firefighters says there are few hopes of finding someone alive. The massive explosion Tuesday rocked the plant below the water level, causing flooding and the collapse of part of the nine-story underground structure. Local prosecutors are expected to launch an investigation Wednesday. Concerns are growing in Italy about workplace safety after a number of accidents.