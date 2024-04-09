Who’s really left-handed? In baseball, it can be hard to tell
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — MLB and its history are dotted with men who played out of their natural handedness, a phenomenon that is seen occasionally in other sports but is a regular occurrence on the diamond. Thumb through a pack of baseball cards from just about any era and you’re likely to see players who bat one way and throw the other. Ask them to sign that card and there’s no telling which hand would hold the pen.