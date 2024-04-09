Third channel to open at Baltimore port as recovery from bridge collapse continues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland senator says a third channel will open this month at Baltimore’s port after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse two weeks ago. Sen. Ben Cardin also said Tuesday that the state’s congressional delegation will sponsor legislation seeking federal aid to pay the entire cost of a new bridge. Cardin said it is hoped that the entire channel for the Port of Baltimore will be reopened by the end of May. Cardin also said he will be leading an effort to introduce legislation clarifying that federal funds will be used to pay for the replacement.

