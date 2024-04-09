Protesters demanding restoration of Nepal’s monarchy clash with police

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Hundreds of protesters demanding the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal have clashed with riot police in Kathmandu. Supporters of the former King Gyanendra, who was removed from power in 2008, attempted to crash through police barricades onm Tuesday in a bid to reach the offices of the prime minister and other key government departments. Riot police used bamboo batons and fired water cannons to push back protesters. No major injuries were reported. Weeks of street protests in 2006 forced Gyanendra to abandon his authoritarian rule and cede power back to Parliament. Two years later, Parliament voted to abolish the centuries-old monarchy. Gyanendra has been living as a private citizen with no power or state protection.

