New WIC rules include more money for fruits and veggies. They also expand food choices

The federal program that helps pay for groceries for millions of low-income mothers, babies and young kids will emphasize more fruits, vegetables and whole grains. New rules to the WIC program were announced Tuesday. They extend COVID-era cash vouchers for fruits and vegetables. The rules also focus on whole grains, eliminate or reduce juice and lower the quantities of milk. WIC served about 6.6 million people a month in 2023 at a cost of about $7 billion.

