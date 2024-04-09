Luke Combs leads the 2024 ACM Awards nominations, followed by Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney

Luke Combs leads the nominees for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nods to his name, it was announced Tuesday. For a fifth year in a row, he’s up for both male artist of the year and the top prize, entertainer of the year. Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen follow closely behind with six nominations. The 59th annual ACM Awards will take place on May 16 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas. It will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live.

