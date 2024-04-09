Florida woman is sentenced to a month in jail for selling Biden’s daughter’s diary

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida mother has been sentenced to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden’s daughter’s diary four years ago. Aimee Harris was sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan federal court by Judge Laura Taylor Swain. Harris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022. She admitted that she sold the items to the conservative group Project Veritas. A tearful Harris apologized for enabling private writings of the president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, to be sold after she found the diary and other items in a friend’s Delray Beach, Florida, home in 2020.

